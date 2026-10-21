PNP seizes P6.49M in smuggled cigarettes in Misamis Occidental

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao seized P6.49 million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes and arrested two suspects during a checkpoint operation in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental, at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr., regional director, said personnel from the Tangub City Police Station, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) and Provincial Intelligence Unit intercepted a Mitsubishi wing van truck traveling from Zamboanga Sibugay to Bulacan.

During the inspection, the driver failed to present the required documents for the cargo.

Authorities discovered 8,116 reams of MODERN cigarettes worth P6,492,800 inside the truck.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Jun, 33, the driver, and alias Jef, 26, the truck helper.

Both were brought to the Tangub City Police Station for documentation, while the seized cigarettes and truck were set to be turned over to the Bureau of Customs.

Babagay said police would continue strengthening intelligence-driven operations to prevent smuggling and other illegal activities in the region.