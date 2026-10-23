MMSU, PhilRice unveil ASEAN-inspired rice art

The Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) and the Department of Agriculture–Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice) Batac, Ilocos Norte unveiled their ninth annual rice paddy art on 22 October, featuring an ASEAN-inspired design as the university prepares for its 50th Golden Anniversary.

Located at the university’s extension demonstration area, the 2026 rice paddy art carries the theme “MMSU Going ASEAN,” using purple rice variety IR 1552 and standard green rice to create the design.

The initiative reflects MMSU’s goal of becoming a premier university in Southeast Asia by 2033, with a focus on strengthening its regional engagement and advancing education, research and extension services.

University officials, local government representatives, agricultural extension workers, farmer leaders, and teachers and students from the Department of Education’s Batac City Division attended the launch.

Representatives from various government agencies, including the Philippine Carabao Center, National Tobacco Administration, Department of Agriculture–Ilocos Norte Research and Experiment Center, Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority, National Irrigation Administration and Department of Science and Technology, also joined the event.

Batac City Mayor Markee Chua and Vice Mayor Albert Chua were represented at the launch, while Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos and Vice Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc were represented by provincial board members.

During the program, MMSU Extension Director Marlowe Aquino traced the rice paddy art initiative to its conceptualization in 2017, with the first installation established at the university in 2018.

The initial artwork commemorated the 101st birth anniversary of former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. Since then, the project has become a platform for agricultural innovation and collaboration between MMSU and PhilRice.

DA-PhilRice Batac Director I Mary Ann Baradi, represented by Research and Development Coordinator Anielyn Alibuyog, underscored the importance of sustaining the partnership to ensure that agricultural research and development initiatives benefit local communities.

MMSU President Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr. likewise emphasized the need to strengthen the university’s programs and partnerships as it works toward its goal of meeting regional standards.

“We’ve been planting these seeds, and we need to nurture these seeds such that indeed, we will be able to measure ourselves against the standards of the ASEAN,” Manzano said.

Former MMSU president Santiago Obien, who led the university from 1985 to 1987 and later became the founding executive director of PhilRice, also attended the event. He was previously featured in the rice paddy art in 2020, the third year of the university’s partnership with PhilRice.

The launch also included the recognition of second- and third-year students from the College of Agriculture, Food and Sustainable Development who assisted PhilRice during the project's initial planting activities.

As MMSU approaches its golden anniversary, the annual rice paddy art continues to highlight the role of agricultural research, institutional partnerships and community participation in making farming more accessible and engaging to the public.