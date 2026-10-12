The university’s Extension Directorate displayed products such as black garlic, malunggay guipang and cookies, sukang Iloco, and bamboo propagules. Products made by partner farmers and local livelihood groups were also showcased, including rice coffee, malunggay powder, turmeric tea, lemongrass juice and dragon fruit-based goods.

The Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) featured its locally developed products and community-based livelihood goods during the Lakbay Palay Wet Season Activity of the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) Batac Station.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) has conducted the Lakbay Palay 2026 Wet Season at the…

The Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice) held its Lakbay Palay Wet Season 2026 on Thursday, October…

Aside from the product displays, MMSU presented educational videos on preventing heat stress and dehydration among farmers and the importance of hydrating vegetables. Information materials on crop and livestock production were also made available to visitors and participating farmers.

PhilRice Batac recognized the university’s participation and continuing partnership in supporting farmers in Ilocos Norte by awarding it a certificate of appreciation, alongside other participating organizations.

Held under the theme “PhilRice’s Best: Handa Laban sa El Niño,” the activity focused on preparing farmers and other agricultural stakeholders for the effects of El Niño.

Through technology demonstrations, guided tours, institutional exhibits, interactive learning sessions and testimonies from farmer-partners, participants were introduced to practical measures to help minimize the impact of prolonged dry conditions on agricultural production.

Other exhibitors included the Philippine Carabao Center, private agricultural companies and local farmer cooperatives.