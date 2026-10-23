Pulong Duterte files libel raps vs. NBI chief, journalists

Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte at the Davao City Hall of Justice on Friday, 23 October, to file libel and cyber libel charges against NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag, former policeman Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., and other media personalities over allegations that he received P100-million in suitcase deliveries.

Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte filed criminal libel and cyberlibel complaints Friday against several individuals in connection with reports that he received P100 million through suitcase deliveries at the Davao City Hall of Justice.

Named as respondents in the complaints were National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag, former policeman Rodulfo Gracisio Jr. and media personnel from GMA Network.

The complaints reportedly stemmed from allegations by Gracioso, a former close-in security aide of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, that he delivered suitcases containing millions to billions of pesos in cash to Pulong and other members of the Duterte family, including Vice President Sara Duterte.

GMA exclusively reported the allegations in an October 25 broadcast of its “24 Oras” program, which also cited an ongoing NBI investigation into the claims.

Pulong, for his part, said he pursued the filing of charges on behalf of his family members who were implicated in the allegations, which their camp had described as untrue.

“We filed libel and cyberlibel complaints against Matibag, Gracioso, and several personalities from GMA News’ 24 Oras over their statements, which are untrue and clearly intended to tarnish my name and that of my family,” the lawmaker told reporters at the venue.

DAILY TRIBUNE attempted to obtain a copy of the complaint filed by Pulong from his lawyer, Peter Paul Danao, but was told that it could not yet be released to the public.

In a statement, Danao said one of the issues raised in the complaint was a statement by Matibag claiming that Gracioso’s allegations were “99 percent true” while investigations remained ongoing.

The lawyer also questioned GMA for airing the report without obtaining a response from his client, arguing that the network should exercise greater caution when publishing "unverified claims.”

The NBI had invited Pulong through a letter released on October 5 to attend a conference to respond to the allegations raised by Gracioso against him.

GMA, for its part, said it would respond to the complaint once it received a copy from the Davao City Hall of Justice.

“GMA Network has yet to receive a copy of the complaint. We will review the matter and comment accordingly upon receipt,” it stated.