DHSUD reports housing gains during shelter month

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) reported housing milestones across several provinces during the 19 to 23 October observance of National Shelter Month, including the distribution of land titles, housing certificates and new homes to beneficiaries.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the opening of the second National Housing Expo at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The two-day event brought together more than 80 property developers offering about 50,000 ready-for-occupancy housing units, including house-and-lot packages and condominiums.

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According to DHSUD, more than 45,700 prospective homebuyers preregistered, while over 30,000 attended the expo.

Participating developers offered promotional prices, while Pag-IBIG Fund promoted subsidized housing loan rates of 3%, 4.5% and 5.75% under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, subject to eligibility requirements.

Federal Land and Megaworld also signed separate memorandums of understanding with Pag-IBIG Fund to expand housing options for members.

Meanwhile, 30 members of the Inmaculada Homeowners Association Inc. Phase 1 in Antipolo City received transfer certificates of title under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program after nearly two decades of waiting.

In Cebu City, 160 beneficiaries of the GMA Ville Lot 110 Housing Project received certificates of entitlement after more than 20 years.

Another 175 low-income families received symbolic keys to their homes at Jubilee Ville Guiguinto-1 in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

DHSUD said the activities form part of its efforts to expand affordable housing, strengthen partnerships with private developers and improve land tenure security.