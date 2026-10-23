Cayetano retains Castro as Palace spokesperson after courtesy resignations

PCO Secretary Lino Cayetano is interviewed by members of the Malacañang Press Corps on Friday. He said PCO officials had already tendered their courtesy resignations following his appointment as the agency’s sixth secretary.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Acting Secretary Lino Cayetano confirmed that PCO officials, including Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, have submitted their courtesy resignations following his appointment as the agency’s sixth secretary.

During a meeting with members of the Malacañang Press Corps on Friday, Cayetano said Castro would remain as Palace spokesperson, describing her as a “gem” of the Marcos administration.

“Everyone submitted, and it’s a courtesy for us to assess and evaluate, with the simple basis of how we can improve and perform our mandate. The only intention of the President ay paano pagagandahin ang serbisyo ng ahensya,” Cayetano said.

He said he admired Castro’s ability to relay the government’s message to the Filipino people, despite the backlash she sometimes faces after Palace briefings, particularly over how she answers questions from the media.

“Usec. Claire is a treasure in this government. I haven’t seen someone who can articulate so well what this government is doing. And I need Usec. Claire to translate these projects to our kababayans. I am excited to continue working with her,” he added.

Cayetano said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wants the PCO’s new leadership to strengthen public awareness and understanding of government programs, policies, and accomplishments, particularly how these initiatives benefit ordinary Filipinos.

He said the President had reiterated the agency’s mandate to communicate the administration’s programs and priorities effectively, with particular emphasis on developmental communication.

Cayetano said the PCO would work harder to explain not only the government’s activities and accomplishments but also their significance in improving Filipinos’ lives.

He emphasized that government announcements should go beyond daily news coverage by providing a deeper understanding of how policies and reforms translate into concrete public benefits.