AFP chief visits Cambodia–Thailand border observation site

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio Nafarrete visited the Boeung Trakuon border crossing area in Banteay Meanchey Province, Cambodia, on 21 October 2026, where he received a security briefing from Provincial Governor Oum Reatrey and observed developments related to the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) mission.

The site visit provided Nafarrete and the AFP delegation with situational awareness of conditions along the Cambodian side of the border and an opportunity to discuss developments relevant to the AOT’s observation mission.

The engagement with Oum Reatrey also allowed both sides to exchange information on the prevailing security situation and underscore the importance of continued coordination and transparency.

The visit forms part of the Philippines’ participation in ASEAN-led efforts to promote confidence-building and peaceful engagement amid the Cambodia–Thailand border situation. Through its participation in the AOT, the AFP supports regional cooperation and initiatives promoting dialogue, mutual understanding, and stability in Southeast Asia.

Nafarrete recognizes AOT-KH personnel

Nafarrete also recognized personnel from fellow ASEAN member states serving in the ASEAN Observer Team in Cambodia, honoring their meritorious service, professionalism, and contributions to the mission.

The recognition underscored the role of military personnel from ASEAN member states in supporting the AOT-KH’s mandate of impartial observation, verification, and reporting in accordance with established ASEAN principles.

Their dedication and professionalism in conducting field observation activities under challenging conditions reflect the participating countries’ shared commitment to regional cooperation and stability.