DMW aids 899 OFWs stranded in Saudi Arabia

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has provided immediate assistance to 899 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) stranded in Saudi Arabia due to flight cancellations following the 10 October attacks.

This includes the 750 OFWs in Riyadh and 149 in Jeddah who were provided assistance through the AKSYON Fund, in partnership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)

The assistance provided includes food, temporary accommodation, transportation, financial aid, and medical and psychological services to meet the needs of the affected OFWs while waiting for their flights.

The Migrant Workers Offices (MWO) in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar, in coordination with airlines, also assisted OFWs for the rebooking of their flights and preparing for their possible return to the Philippines.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured that the necessary assistance will be delivered to the affected OFWs, in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize their safety and welfare amid the ongoing tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, the MWO-Riyadh is monitoring the condition of the OFWs who were injured in the attack at King Khalid International Airport on 10 October, including one OFW who remains in the intensive care unit.

The DMW is also coordinating with the families of the affected OFWs to provide the assistance they need.