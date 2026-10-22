Youth groups vow ban of Chinese envoy from Philippine school visits

Youth groups and student organizations have collectively banned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan from visiting their respective schools in light of his recent “threatening remarks” towards the country.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the groups deemed Quan “unwelcome” from their educational institutions, maintaining how schools could not serve as a platform where the Chinese envoy could advance his narratives.

“Our schools must remain spaces for learning, critical inquiry, and the defense of truth, freedom, and national integrity. They must never be used as a platform for intimidation or for advancing narratives that threaten Philippine sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement read.

The organizations, led by Akabyan Youth and the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP), said that they would not remain silent on threats against the country while vowing to conduct protests if Quan was invited to their campuses.

The civic groups further encouraged other schools and universities to join their stand in order to “uphold the principles of academic freedom, national sovereignty, and democratic participation.”

“Our campuses are not platforms for bullying. Our education will not be compromised, and our national sovereignty is non-negotiable. The patriotic Filipino youth will stand united in defending our schools, our people, and our nation’s sovereignty,” they stated.

The statement of the group comes days after Quan’s answer the “troublemaker” statement of Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro caught the attention of lawmakers and other public officials for its implications on the country.

His remarks were: “If we wanted to use force, we would easily prevail. But no, we will not choose force and we love peace.”

Teodoro had earlier labeled China as the “troublemaker” in the West Philippine Sea after Vice President Sara Duterte said that the Philippines had caused issues in Southeast Asia.

Senators and lawmakers at the House of Representatives alike have since filed resolutions seeking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to deem Quan as “persona non grata.”