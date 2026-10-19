House Prosecution member and Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima during an ambush interview at the Senate on Wednesday, 24 June.

The executive branch of government has to “seriously consider” declaring Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan as persona non grata due to his recent “threatening” remarks against the country, a lawmaker said.

Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima expressed Friday the need for the Executive Department to follow through with its call to label the envoy as unwelcome, particularly as Quan was meant to be a “foreign guest.”

“Unless he apologizes or takes back that remark or that statement, I think the Executive Department should seriously consider declaring him as persona non grata,” De Lima said in an interview with reporters.

“[Quan’s] a guest here so he must behave accordingly. He can’t always be harsh with his words, threatening, and hostile in his demeanor,” she added.

The lawmaker likewise denied the ambassador’s claim that the Philippines was a “troublemaker,” pointing out that it was China that was attempting to hog land that was not their own.

De Lima maintained that there was enough “ground” and “basis” to declare Quan as persona non grata given his persistence in intimidating the Filipino people and government officials.

She further argued that it was important for lawmakers and the government as a whole to respond to such remarks as China had often twisted the narrative when it came to who was the oppressor in the West Philippine Sea conflict.

“We cannot simply turn silent when we hear and see the attitude of the Chinese ambassador. They are the ones that disrespect the international law because they fail to acknowledge the ruling of the arbitral tribunal that invalidated their nine-dash line claim,” De Lima said.

De Lima stated that she would also consider supporting and joining resolutions that would probe the intersectionality of Duterte and Chinese propagandists as she flagged some officials as defending China over the sovereignty and rights of the Philippines.

The remarks that the lawmaker was reacting to was Quan’s response to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro’s assertion that the Chinese were the “troublemakers” in the region.

The Chinese envoy insinuated that their country had the capacity to overpower the Philippines through sheer force and were simply holding back with thoughts of peace.