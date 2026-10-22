Woman files complaint against cop over alleged repeated abuse

A woman identified as alias Kara told the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) on Thursday that her live-in partner, Police Staff Sergeant Tyran John Miranda of the Pasay City Police Station, had repeatedly beaten and threatened her during their nearly six years together.

“Paulit-ulit na pang-aabuso, physically, emotionally at mentally. Paulit-ulit na pambubugbog sa akin,” Kara said at a press briefing at the NAPOLCOM Central Office in Quezon City, where she filed an administrative complaint against Miranda.

Showing home security camera footage that went viral after she posted it online, Kara said Miranda kicked her on the stairs and pursued her even while she was carrying their child. She said the abuse began in December 2022, when he pointed a gun at her inside her car.

Kara said she had previously filed a complaint against Miranda but did not pursue the case, hoping to keep their family together. She filed a criminal complaint for violation of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, in Pasay City on 21 October.

“Ngayon lang po ako lumaban. Ngayon lang po talaga,” she said.

NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said the acts shown in the videos could constitute grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer, offenses punishable by suspension, demotion, or dismissal.

“Due process, fine. But I don’t think there’s an excuse for someone hitting a female, multiple times at that,” Calinisan said. “I don’t think he deserves to be out in the streets, in the home with Kara and the kid. He deserves the heaviest punishment there is.”

Calinisan directed the NAPOLCOM Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS) to expedite the case and file the appropriate charges. He said he expected the formal charge to be filed within the week, after which Miranda could face preventive suspension.

He also said NAPOLCOM would coordinate with the National Capital Region Police Office to ensure Kara’s safety after she told the media she feared for her life.

Miranda, who failed to report to NAPOLCOM at 8 a.m. as ordered and was brought in later by his superiors, faced the media and admitted his wrongdoing.

Asked why he pursued Kara with a gun, he said, “Nagpadala po ako sa init ng ulo.”

He apologized and said he would accept whatever consequences the case brought. His officer-in-charge said Miranda had been relieved of his post, disarmed, and placed under restrictive custody at the district.

Calinisan urged women experiencing similar situations to come forward.