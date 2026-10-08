RIZAL — Police arrested a regional-level most wanted person facing a murder charge during a manhunt operation in Rodriguez, Rizal, on Wednesday afternoon, 7 October.
The suspect, identified by police as alias Jay-Ar, was arrested at approximately 4:15 p.m. along Papaya Street in Amityville Subdivision, Barangay San Jose.
According to the Rizal Police Provincial Office, the suspect ranked fourth on the regional most wanted list.
Personnel of the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station carried out the operation based on an arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 75 in San Mateo, Rizal.
The warrant, dated 16 October 2025, was issued in connection with Criminal Case No. 34522-25 for murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.
The court recommended no bail.
Police have yet to disclose additional details about the murder case, including the circumstances surrounding the alleged offense.
The Commission on Audit (CoA) has “affirmed with finality” its P73.28-million disallowance of confidential funds spent…
Car company Tesla has rolled out its autonomous taxi in Austin, Texas, USA.
First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos joined members of the Philippine Constitution Association (PhilConsa) in celebrating its…