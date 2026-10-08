According to the Rizal Police Provincial Office, the suspect ranked fourth on the regional most wanted list.

Personnel of the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station carried out the operation based on an arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 75 in San Mateo, Rizal.

The warrant, dated 16 October 2025, was issued in connection with Criminal Case No. 34522-25 for murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

The court recommended no bail.

Police have yet to disclose additional details about the murder case, including the circumstances surrounding the alleged offense.