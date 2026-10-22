PNP mourns Abante reporter Edwin Balasa

PNP officials and members of the media mourn Abante reporter Edwin Balasa, a valued member of the PNP Press Corps who served as its auditor.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Thursday expressed his condolences and joined the PNP media community in mourning the passing of Abante reporter Edwin Balasa, a member of the Philippine National Police Press Corps (PNP-PC) at the national headquarters.

In a statement, Nartatez described Balasa as a “valued member” of the PNP media community.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co also asked members of the media to observe a moment of silence before Thursday’s press briefing and extended his deepest condolences over Balasa’s untimely death.

Former PNP spokesperson and current Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas) Regional Director Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said Balasa had made significant contributions to journalism. He added that he had personally witnessed the important role of the media in disseminating information to the public.

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Executive Director and former PNP chief Undersecretary Benjamin Acorda Jr. described Balasa as a “valued and dedicated journalist.”

Known among PNP Press Corps members and friends as “Kuya Edwin,” “Bigan,” “Boss Edwin,” and “BEB,” Balasa was a dedicated and supportive reporter for Abante Radio. He also served as the PNP Press Corps’ auditor.