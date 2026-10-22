PNP chief confident in probe into 521-kg suspected shabu shipment

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Thursday expressed confidence that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has thoroughly scrutinized the evidence to ensure that those behind the 521-kilogram suspected shabu shipment intercepted in Laos are held accountable under the law.

Nartatez also directed investigators to establish a solid evidentiary foundation before filing any charges in connection with the shipment.

“I am satisfied with the progress of the investigation and the diligence shown by our investigators. The evidence gathered reflects a thorough, evidence-based approach aimed at establishing the truth and ensuring accountability,” Nartatez said.

The CIDG is expected to submit its investigation report to the PNP chief by Friday, 23 October.

The report follows months of investigation, including the review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, collection of witness testimonies, issuance of more than 40 subpoenas, and examination of documentary evidence linked to the alleged attempt to transport a large quantity of illegal drugs using a chartered aircraft.

“The CIDG and our partner agencies have worked methodically to piece together the facts. What matters is that the investigation remains objective, comprehensive, and anchored on credible evidence,” Nartatez said.

The investigation is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., under the guidance of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs and ensure that those involved in transnational drug operations are brought before the courts.

As part of the directive, Nartatez ordered the continued pursuit and location of persons of interest who remain unaccounted for, stressing that their participation in the investigation is necessary to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.