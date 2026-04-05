Coast Guard logs heavy port passenger surge

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported early Saturday that 24,463 passengers were recorded across ports nationwide. Of these, 13,776 were outbound passengers, while 10,687 were inbound, making it a busy morning at the terminals.
The agency also inspected 1,635 vessels and 2,657 motor bancas.
Good Friday’s passenger count was significantly higher, with 183,517 outbound passengers and 191,350 inbound passengers recorded.
Stations and sub-stations were placed under heightened alert from 28 March to 5 April.
“The seafaring public may coordinate with the PCG, through its official Facebook page, for inquiries, concerns, and clarifications regarding sea travel protocols and regulations during Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2026,” the PCG said in a statement.