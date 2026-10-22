NCIP Cordillera dance competition draws criticism from cultural advocates

BAGUIO CITY — Cultural advocates and community members criticized the first dance competition organized by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Cordillera Region on 22 October 2026 at Malcolm Square in Baguio City.

Critics argued that turning traditional Indigenous practices into a competitive event undermines the intrinsic value of local traditions, promotes unnecessary division among tribes, and deviates from the primary mandate of protecting cultural heritage.

Elmer Tadeo, a cultural worker and advocate, warned that cultural competitions among tribes could introduce significant risks, including division, jealousy, and claims of cultural superiority. He stressed that turning traditional music, dances, chants, and sacred practices into contest entries risks distorting heritage in pursuit of trophies, recognition, or popularity.

Tadeo described this form of rivalry as a modern tribal war fought through cultural dominance rather than direct armed conflict. He emphasized that cultural preservation succeeds when tribes unite to keep their living heritage alive, citing NCIP National Advisory NA-2023-09-002, which was issued to safeguard the honor and dignity of Indigenous traditions.

The online platform Tawid ti Igorot PH, maintained by cultural bearers and educators, echoed these concerns, questioning the NCIP Cordillera’s decision to hold a competition despite ongoing efforts by advocates to discourage such formats.

The group emphasized that the cultural heritage of the various ethnolinguistic groups in the Cordillera region is unique and inherently valuable.

According to the platform, both intangible and tangible heritage should be showcased and promoted to foster appreciation rather than pitted against one another in a contest.

“As cultural workers, advocates, bearers, and educators, 'yung dinidiscourage natin ang cultural/ ethnic/ indigenous dance ‘COMPETITION’ tapos nagpa ‘compete’ manen ni NCIP-Cordillera (Iba pang usapin 'yung stand and interventions ng NCIP at DENR sa affected nating mga katutubo na pinapasok ng mga large-scale mining at iba pang mega-extractive energy industries at iba pang IP rights issues.),” the page stated.