Magalong rejects payment for substandard Burnham Lake rehabilitation

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong expressed disappointment over the current condition of the Burnham Lake rehabilitation project, saying the city government has refused to accept the work or pay the contractor due to alleged substandard output.

The city chief executive emphasized that the local government is taking a firm stance against compromised infrastructure work and will withhold public funds until all defects are fully addressed. Magalong noted that the contractor must rectify the defects before any official turnover or settlement can take place.

The mayor said the city administration is closely coordinating with the supervising agencies and project partners to enforce compliance with construction standards. He reiterated that public funds would not be released for incomplete or defective work and that the contractor must be held accountable for the quality of the project.

Burnham Lake reopened to the public on 1 September 2026 after months of rehabilitation work. The ₱100-million project was funded by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA). Less than a month after the reopening, residents noticed signs of wear on the lake's walkway.

“Ay kailangan talagang ayusin 'yan. Pati ako, hindi ako kontento doon sa nangyaring ginawa nung contractor na 'yan. So, hindi natin binabayaran 'yan. We're not accepting it. Hanggang talagang hindi nila ayusin nang maayos,” Magalong said regarding the project's condition.

“Alam mo, pati sa private na pribadong mga projects, maraming mga issue din na ano 'to, na kailangan ayusin. May mga punch list, may mga defects na kailangan ayusin. Ang importante rito, hindi binabayaran, at hindi ninanakaw 'yung pera,” the mayor added while addressing public concerns over project implementation.

“And we're coordinating closely, collaborating closely with TIEZA, at pati CHESA galit din. Galit din 'yung nangyari. Kasi, siyempre, they have to preserve also their reputation, track record. Kaya hindi natin binabayaran 'yan,” Magalong said.

Critics and local observers, however, questioned the administration's oversight, arguing that major infrastructure developments, material specifications and project proposals require prior review and formal authorization from the local chief executive before work can begin.

Critics pointed to rehabilitation efforts at several public spaces and landmarks, including the Rose Garden, Igorot Garden, Mansion Lake Fountains and city sidewalks, raising questions about approval processes and executive accountability.

The issue surrounding Burnham Lake forms part of a broader local discussion on public infrastructure maintenance and urban development in Baguio City. In recent years, various parks, public spaces and urban renewal projects have faced scrutiny over implementation timelines, material durability and contractor performance.

Residents and community stakeholders have called for stricter monitoring during project implementation rather than relying solely on post-construction interventions.

Previous reports on Baguio City's infrastructure have highlighted calls from civic groups and residents for greater transparency in contract awards, detailed material inspections and tighter quality control. Advocates of good governance maintain that public works must undergo rigorous evaluation at every stage to prevent delays, safety hazards and financial disputes.

One netizen questioned the mayor's accountability, commenting: “Correct me if I'm wrong, but he approved that contractor, right? Infrastructure projects do not start unless there is permission from the head of the LGU. Which means, the substandard rehabilitation of the following places — Rose Garden, Burnham Lake, Igorot Garden, Mansion Lake Fountains, sidewalk project, among others — were done under YOUR watch, with YOUR signature, YOUR approval. So why is it suddenly JUST the contractor?”

Another online commenter argued that project materials should have been reviewed before construction began, saying the mayor had an opportunity to examine the proposal and raise concerns before approving it.

A second netizen also expressed disappointment over what they perceived as a lack of accountability.