Los Baños road works to require five-hour power interruption

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — Road improvement works in Los Baños will require a five-hour power interruption to allow the safe relocation and removal of utility poles along major thoroughfares, the Laguna provincial government announced.

Governor Sol Aragones inspected road repairs and planned utility pole relocation and removal in Barangays San Antonio and Batong Malake on Wednesday, 21 October, as part of efforts to address traffic congestion in the municipality.

During the inspection, representatives of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) confirmed that a five-hour power interruption would be necessary to safely relocate and remove the utility poles.

However, the exact date of the interruption and the specific areas or customers to be affected have not yet been announced.

Aragones was accompanied by Los Baños Mayor Neil Nocon, Vice Mayor Marlo Alipon and Second District Board Member Neptali Bagnes, who will help monitor the progress of the works.

Nocon emphasized the importance of road widening and traffic improvements, particularly because the affected area serves as a major junction used by motorists and commuters.

The local government also cited the approaching holiday travel season as a reason to prioritize measures addressing traffic congestion.

Aragones said the provincial government would continue addressing road conditions in other parts of Laguna while seeking to minimize inconvenience to residents and motorists.

“Our goal is smoother, more passable roads,” Aragones said.

“We want to reduce traffic congestion here in Los Baños, and we will also address other roads across the province — all while ensuring the least possible disruption to motorists, commuters, and the public,” she added.

The provincial government has not specified the project's total cost, the number of utility poles to be relocated or the expected completion date.