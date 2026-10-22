Corruption probe ‘not targeted’ but ‘evidence-based’ – Ombudsman

The Office of the Ombudsman said Thursday that it did not simply pick and choose who it wanted to investigate when it comes to corruption in the government–particularly in the multibillion peso flood control scandal.

Addressing reporters at Cebu, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla maintained that they followed the evidence to where it leads, before filing a case before the appropriate courts.

“It’s not a targeted effort on our part in terms of who to put in jail. It is the evidence we follow. We don’t act simply off of reports. We need evidence,” Remulla said.

The Ombudsman had met with businessmen in the region to discuss pressing concerns that were affecting their livelihoods through a thorough investigation and the subsequent filing of charges.

Remulla expressed his belief that the government was intended to assist businessmen with the creation of jobs and allowing them to freely conduct their business without any “hitches” from the government.

“So, the government should actually help businessmen. Make their life easier in some ways and reduce their struggles,” he stated.

“The notion of abuse of power is always there when it comes to many things in government…and we intend to file more cases against these people,” he added.

The anti-graft official highlighted that his office had the “coercive power” to impose the law on erring public servants but reiterated that they did not appear in Cebu just to file charges with no basis.

He stressed that their responsibility was to prosecute individuals that did not obey the law, ensuring that no public official that committed crime was left off the hook.

“We can file cases only if they do not obey many of the orders given to them. Sometimes, even when they obey it, the crime has been committed, we still have to prosecute,” the official said.