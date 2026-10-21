The Department of Justice (DOJ) has welcomed the Senate's concurrence in the ratification of the ASEAN Treaty on Extradition, a regional agreement aimed at preventing fugitives from evading prosecution by crossing national borders.

The Senate approved Resolution No. 69 on 14 September, with all 20 senators present voting in favor of the treaty.

Under the agreement, ASEAN member states will be required to extradite individuals wanted for criminal prosecution or to serve sentences, subject to the treaty's conditions and legal safeguards.

Extradition generally requires dual criminality, meaning the offense must be punishable under the laws of both the requesting and requested countries.

The treaty will enter into force 30 days after the sixth ASEAN member state deposits its instrument of ratification, acceptance or approval.

According to the DOJ, Timor-Leste and Vietnam have already deposited their instruments with the ASEAN Secretariat.

The DOJ's Office of the Chief State Counsel led the Philippine negotiations from the treaty's formulation to its finalization, culminating in its signing in November 2025.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said the agreement would strengthen regional cooperation against fugitives who exploit differences between national legal systems.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said the treaty would reinforce efforts to combat transnational crime.

“This treaty warns fugitives that borders will no longer shield them. The DOJ will work for its early entry into force so that our region can ensure a more coordinated fight against transnational crime,” Vida said.