A more active Ormoc is expected with the opening of the citys new sports facilities

Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez and Leyte Congressman Richard Gomez are strengthening the city’s reputation as an emerging sports destination with the inauguration of new athletic facilities designed to nurture local talent and support future champions.

The couple led the opening of the Wall Climbing Facility, Karate Facility, and Modern Heptathlon Facility at the Dominador Tan Ruins in Barangay Cogon on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

The development marks another milestone in the city’s efforts to provide aspiring athletes with better training venues and opportunities to excel in various sporting disciplines.

Joining the inauguration were Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick Gregorio and Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. President Richard Lim, whose presence highlighted the importance of the project to the country’s sports development initiatives.

For Torres-Gomez and Gomez, both known for their commitment to promoting sports and youth development, the new facilities represent an investment in the next generation of Filipino athletes.

The sports complex is expected to provide a dedicated space for training, competitions, and talent development, particularly among young athletes in Ormoc and neighboring communities.

With these additional facilities, Ormoc City is positioning itself as a potential training and competition hub in Eastern Visayas, opening more opportunities for athletes to pursue their sporting ambitions.