The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested one of six suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a barangay chairman in Santo Tomas City, Batangas, as authorities intensify their search for the remaining members of the suspected hit squad.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. identified the arrested suspect as Michael Ben Calalo, 30, who allegedly drove the getaway motorcycle used by the gunman who shot Barangay Santa Anastacia chairman Dennis Austria.

Austria, 50, was killed outside his residence in My Homes Subdivision around 6:20 a.m. on 15 October.

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“We welcome this development as a significant step toward justice for Barangay Captain Dennis Austria and his family. We will not stop at identifying those who carried out the crime. We will pursue those who allegedly planned, financed, and facilitated it,” Nartatez said Wednesday, 21 October.

Investigators identified the alleged gunman as Calalo's 45-year-old cousin, a construction worker from San Jose, Batangas.

Two businessmen were also identified as alleged masterminds, including a 35-year-old towing company owner who unsuccessfully ran for barangay councilor in 2023 and his uncle.

A towing company employee who allegedly drove a white Suzuki APV used in the operation and a barangay councilor accused of monitoring Austria's movements were also implicated.

All five remain at large.

Police said closed-circuit television footage helped reconstruct the suspects' movements before and after the shooting.

Investigators traced a white Suzuki APV that allegedly entered the subdivision several times on 14 October, a day before the attack.

The vehicle returned the following morning, with footage reportedly showing the gunman approaching Austria's residence shortly before the shooting.

Police also compared Calalo's footwear in a Facebook photograph with shoes captured on CCTV, alongside vehicle records and witness statements.

Authorities are investigating allegations that the killing was financed with P220,000 and planned as early as September to facilitate projects from which certain individuals allegedly stood to benefit.

Investigators are also examining whether a death threat complaint filed by Austria in August 2025 was connected to his murder.

Nartatez ordered the Special Investigation Task Group Austria to intensify operations against the remaining suspects.

“We will pursue every lead with urgency and determination, ensuring that every case we build is supported by evidence and due process,” he said.

Santo Tomas City Mayor Arth Jhun Marasigan has offered a P200,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest.