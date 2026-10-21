Four exotic animals worth an estimated P70,000 were rescued during an anti-wildlife trafficking operation that led to the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect in General Santos City.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the operation was conducted on 14 October in Barangay Dadiangas West following surveillance of suspected illegal wildlife sales through the Facebook group “Gensan Exotic Keepers.”

Authorities confiscated three ball pythons (Python regius) and an African spurred tortoise (Centrochelys sulcata).

The operation was carried out jointly by the Philippine National Police Maritime Group, Regional Maritime Unit 12, General Santos City Police Station 1 and the DENR's Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

The rescued animals were turned over to DENR-CENRO General Santos City on 15 October for proper custody, assessment and disposition.

Authorities are preparing a criminal complaint against the suspect for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.