Newport World Resorts Foundation Inc. (NWRFI) has committed P678 million to construct new facilities for the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), supporting police training, leadership development and operational readiness.

The funding covers the P379-million Lakan Leadership Hall at the PNPA in Silang, Cavite, and a P299-million office building at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco attended the memorandum of agreement signing for the PNPA project and the groundbreaking ceremony for the PNP building on Wednesday, 21 October.

Tengco said the projects demonstrate how contributions from the regulated gaming industry can support public institutions.

“More than an infrastructure investment, this is an investment in people, particularly in the future leaders of our police service,” he said.

The four-story Lakan Leadership Hall will feature conference and function rooms, a simulation room, training and lecture facilities, viewing decks and temporary accommodations for visiting lecturers and professors.

Tengco emphasized the importance of providing police trainees with facilities that develop both their professional skills and leadership capabilities.

“Mahalaga na mabigyan sila ng mga pasilidad na kanilang magagamit, hindi lamang bilang mga police officers kundi bilang mga lider na may kakayahang humarap sa mga hamon ng serbisyo publiko,” he said.

Meanwhile, the P299-million PNP Office Building at Camp Crame will provide additional workspaces and facilities supporting personnel development, training, wellness and operational readiness.

NWRFI Chairman and President Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to supporting government institutions.

“The Foundation will continue to support initiatives that provide essential resources and facilities for those dedicated to public service,” Rodriguez said.

PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Wilson Joseph Lopez also welcomed the funding commitment, describing it as an investment in strengthening police capabilities.

PAGCOR requires foundations affiliated with its licensed gaming operators to allocate portions of their revenues to socio-civic programs benefiting communities and public institutions.