Three Mariano Marcos State University law students placed among the top 10 speakers at a national human rights debate tournament, helping their team reach the pre-quarterfinals in its first appearance.

Rex Antonius Morales, Brent Chrestien Derson Lao and Santher Dale Caliw-caliw, all third-year students at the MMSU College of Law, competed in the 5th Inter-Law School Human Rights Debate Tournament in Quezon City from 17 to 19 October.

The team won two of its four preliminary debates, defeating the University of Makati and one team from San Beda University. It also faced Saint Louis University and another San Beda team. MMSU earned the ninth qualifying spot among 24 teams from 15 law schools.

Morales ranked third among the tournament’s overall best speakers. Lao placed sixth, while Caliw-caliw finished tenth.

The result marked a strong debut for the university’s Debate and Moot Court Advocacy Group. Morales said he felt nervous before the competition, but became focused once the debates began. He said he wanted to win for MMSU, the College of Law, and his family and friends.

Morales said the team’s performance showed that the university could achieve more in future competitions with support.

College of Law Dean Atty. Brian Jay Corpuz encouraged the students to compete. Faculty members Atty. Eric Karl Nicholas Aguilar and Atty. Vwxyz Dascil supervised their training, with support from fourth-year law student Camille Lazaga.