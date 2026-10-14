DENR honors MMSU for green initiatives

The recognition was given by the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) during its “Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat” culminating activity held in Laoag City on 12 October.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has recognized Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) for its participation in environmental protection and sustainability programs in Ilocos Norte.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) reported Tuesday that it has deployed early warning systems in several regions…

According to PENRO Ilocos Norte, MMSU was among the institutions that supported the implementation of the Handog ng Pangulo: Luntiang Bukas Program in the province on 10 September.

The program is a DENR initiative aimed at rehabilitating degraded ecosystems, expanding forest cover and strengthening the resilience of communities vulnerable to climate change.

MMSU President Virgilio Julius Manzano received the recognition alongside Prof. Ryan Dean Sucgang, director of the university’s Human Movement and Artistic Innovation Center.

Manzano thanked the DENR for the acknowledgment, saying it would encourage the university to expand its involvement in environmental programs and community-based initiatives across the province.

Other institutions recognized during the activity included the provincial government of Ilocos Norte, the Laoag City government, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office and SM City Laoag.

The recognition ceremony was also part of PENRO Ilocos Norte’s month-long Civil Service celebration, which acknowledged government employees and partner institutions for their contributions to public service and environmental governance.