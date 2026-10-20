Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Tuesday, 20 October, that authorities would prefer to negotiate the surrender of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa rather than risk a violent confrontation that could trigger unrest similar to the 2017 Marawi siege.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime in Makati City, Remulla warned that an attempt to forcibly arrest Dela Rosa could be exploited by extremist groups and other organizations seeking to destabilize the country.

“It might ignite similar to Marawi, extremist groups to take advantage of the situation. Tingnan niyo ang nangyari sa Europe. It started from a youth protest of 200 sa France. Lumaki sa 10,000 kasi sumali ‘yung ibang grupo,” Remulla said.

He claimed that groups allegedly protecting Dela Rosa could resist arrest, potentially resulting in significant casualties.

“In exchange for hanggang 10,000 pwedeng mamatay, I would rather negotiate first than cost the lives of Filipinos in this,” he said.

“You don't always solve problems with a hammer. Sometimes you solve things better in a more peaceful and humane way,” he added.

Asked whether negotiations could amount to obstruction of justice, Remulla acknowledged the concern but maintained that preventing bloodshed should take priority.

“Yes, but obstruction at the cost of body bags is not worth it,” he said.

Remulla also warned that individuals or organizations could exploit a confrontation to create instability, citing alleged financial resources behind groups protecting Dela Rosa.

“And that's what we're trying to avoid—the people to take advantage of the situation para maging unstable ang region natin. So we have to handle this delicately,” he added.

The Interior Secretary earlier expressed regret over his decision not to arrest Dela Rosa while the latter was still at the Senate.

“I should have arrested him then,” Remulla said.

He claimed he had honored a “gentleman's agreement” with Senate officials not to carry out an arrest while Dela Rosa remained on Senate premises.

“I know, it's my fault. Dapat di ko ito sinunod from the start. Pero, gentleman ako eh. Susunod ako sa agreement,” he said.