DHSUD sees five-year high in housing approvals

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) expects the number of housing units issued licenses to sell in 2026 to reach its highest level since 2022, citing expanded housing options and increased private sector participation.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the agency's monthly average of licensed housing units indicates that 2026 could surpass figures recorded over the past four years.

Speaking at the second National Housing Expo in Pasay City, Aliling attributed the projected increase partly to the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, which offers housing options for different income groups.

The program includes the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, rental housing and temporary shelters for families displaced by disasters.

Pag-IBIG Fund also offers subsidized housing loan rates of 3% for socialized housing, 4.5% for loans up to P4.9 million and 5.75% for larger loans of up to P10 million, or P20 million for qualified joint borrowers.

Aliling said private sector participation has also increased, with more than 80 developers joining this year's housing expo, compared with about 40 in 2025.

Online registrations nearly doubled to 40,000 from around 20,000 last year.

The 19 to 20 October event at the SM Convention Center featured about 50,000 ready-for-occupancy housing units, along with property discounts, buyer incentives and on-site financing assistance.

Aliling stressed the need for sustained government and private sector cooperation to expand access to affordable housing.