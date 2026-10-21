BORONGAN CITY — Eastern Samar is targeting an additional 120 metric tons of tuna production annually through the deployment of three fishing vessels that will allow local fisherfolk to expand operations into the Pacific Ocean.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Eastern Visayas has turned over three 62-foot tuna handline fishing vessels worth P34.2 million under its Tuna Development Program.

Each vessel costs P11.4 million and is expected to help fisherfolk venture beyond municipal waters into richer tuna fishing grounds.

The beneficiaries are the San Roque Farmers Association in Llorente, Ando Island Fisherfolk Association in Borongan City and Sea Man Darangat Association in Sulat, with a combined membership of 117 fisherfolk.

BFAR signed a memorandum of agreement with the three local government units and beneficiary associations to support the expansion.

The fisherfolk underwent training on vessel operations, management and safety to ensure the equipment's proper use and long-term sustainability.

Eastern Samar's Pacific coastline lies along a major migratory route for tuna and other pelagic species. However, many municipal fisherfolk continue to rely on traditional handline and trolling methods using small motorized boats.

Philippine Statistics Authority data showed that yellowfin tuna production reached 920.64 metric tons in the first quarter of 2026.

In the second quarter, the province recorded 385.4 metric tons of skipjack, 301.72 metric tons of yellowfin tuna and 288.06 metric tons of bigeye tuna.

The beneficiary associations are preparing for initial test fishing operations in the Pacific Ocean, where fish aggregating devices, locally known as payao, have been installed to attract tuna and other pelagic species.

BFAR technical personnel will accompany the fishers during these operations to provide guidance, assess vessel performance and ensure safe fishing practices.