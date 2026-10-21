Duty Free Philippines has opened a retail outlet at Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), offering eligible international travelers an additional shopping option at the province's main air gateway.

The store, located in the airport's international departures area, began operations on 14 July 2026 and is open daily from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The opening was announced Wednesday, 21 October, by Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation (ABAC), which operates the airport.

The new outlet expands the terminal's retail offerings alongside existing dining establishments and other passenger services.

BPIA General Manager Aldwin Uy said the addition supports efforts to improve the airport experience while strengthening its role as a gateway to Bohol's tourism destinations.

“As BPIA continues to strengthen its role as a gateway to Bohol, we also want to make sure our passengers have more options while they are at the airport. Bringing in more retail offerings like Duty Free Philippines gives travelers greater choice and contributes to creating a more complete, world-class airport experience, whether they are arriving in Bohol or heading home,” Uy said.

Duty Free Philippines offers duty- and tax-free merchandise to qualified travelers, subject to Bureau of Customs regulations and purchase limits.

Eligible customers include international passengers, returning Filipinos, overseas Filipino workers and balikbayans, depending on applicable customs requirements.

ABAC said the new store forms part of the airport's continuing commercial development as it seeks to improve services for domestic and international passengers.