IN PHOTOS | The Department of Education (DepEd) and partner-stakeholders have validated a strengthened Scouting policy designed to transform Scouting into a structured platform for holistic learner development. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that by integrating practical life skills, leadership training, and disaster resilience into basic education, DepEd seeks to empower Filipino youth to become disciplined, active, and responsible community leaders.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is revising its Scouting policy to give students more structured training in leadership, first aid, disaster preparedness and community service, moving beyond traditional extracurricular activities.

The proposed policy was validated during a multi-stakeholder workshop held from 5 to 8 October, bringing together DepEd officials, field implementers, learner representatives and leaders of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) and Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP).

“Scouting is more than learning how to tie knots or pitch tents; it is about building character and saving lives,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

“We want our learners to be equipped with practical skills, like knowing exactly what to do during typhoons, earthquakes, or accidents,” he added.

The proposed framework identifies leadership, citizenship, teamwork, environmental stewardship, safety and emergency response as key components of Scouting in basic education.

It also seeks to establish clearer guidelines for schools and DepEd field offices while ensuring that participation remains voluntary and that activities do not compromise instructional time, learner safety or the welfare of teachers and other personnel.