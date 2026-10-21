DepEd seeks to strengthen scouting policy on leadership, emergency preparedness
The Department of Education (DepEd) is revising its Scouting policy to give students more structured training in leadership, first aid, disaster preparedness and community service, moving beyond traditional extracurricular activities.
The proposed policy was validated during a multi-stakeholder workshop held from 5 to 8 October, bringing together DepEd officials, field implementers, learner representatives and leaders of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) and Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP).
“Scouting is more than learning how to tie knots or pitch tents; it is about building character and saving lives,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.
“We want our learners to be equipped with practical skills, like knowing exactly what to do during typhoons, earthquakes, or accidents,” he added.
The proposed framework identifies leadership, citizenship, teamwork, environmental stewardship, safety and emergency response as key components of Scouting in basic education.
It also seeks to establish clearer guidelines for schools and DepEd field offices while ensuring that participation remains voluntary and that activities do not compromise instructional time, learner safety or the welfare of teachers and other personnel.
The draft policy will undergo further technical refinement and review before being submitted for final approval. Nationwide implementation has yet to be finalized.###