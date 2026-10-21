Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was recognized as Most Outstanding Senator at the Gawad Gintong Sinag Awards organized by Leadership for Educational Advancement and Development (LEAD) Philippines–Global on Saturday, 17 October, at the Federation Center in Binondo, Manila.

Go's representative, Leah Villalon, accepted the award on his behalf.

In a message, the senator thanked the organizers and reaffirmed his commitment to serving Filipinos regardless of recognition.

“With or without an award, my duty is to serve the Filipino people. Sipag, pagmamalasakit, at more serbisyo po ang puwede kong ialay,” Go said.

He also congratulated his fellow awardees and commended the organizers, led by LEAD Global chairman Mario Lucero, for recognizing contributions across various fields.

“This honor inspires me to work harder, serve with greater sincerity, and continue bringing public service closer to the people, especially to the poor, the hopeless, and the needy Filipinos,” he said.

LEAD Philippines–Global is an organization of educators, researchers, leaders and advocates promoting educational advancement and leadership development.

Go encouraged the other honorees to use their platforms to inspire others and contribute to their communities.