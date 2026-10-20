Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday, 20 October, emphasized the need to strengthen the military's deterrence capabilities and expand its presence across the Philippine archipelago to protect the country's maritime territory.

Speaking during the first anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Strategic Command at Clark Air Base, Teodoro underscored the command's role in implementing the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC).

He stressed the importance of maintaining security gains, strengthening military capabilities and establishing a credible, sustainable deterrent against emerging threats.

Activated in 2025, the AFP Strategic Command integrates intelligence, military operations and civil-military functions to improve coordination across different security domains.

The command also oversees joint exercises and activities with partner countries to strengthen interoperability and improve the military's operational readiness.

During the ceremony, Teodoro joined Strategic Command chief Lt. Gen. Thad Rufino Candelario in recognizing outstanding military personnel, AFP units and partner organizations for their contributions to the command's development.

The anniversary celebration carried the theme “Strengthening the AFP's Strategic Shield Across All Domains.”