Taberna Group of Companies is seeking business partners and distributors to expand its food, catering and events operations, opening its brands to potential investors through an open house in Pasig City on Tuesday.

The group is showcasing four businesses — KaTunying’s, Taste of the Town, Kumbachero Food Corp. and Outbox Media — at its first TGC for Business event at the Metro Tent.

“This is a sort of inviting people to invest in us, to partner with us,” co-owner Anthony Taberna said in an interview, describing the initiative as a risk the group is taking to grow its businesses.

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Taberna said the group employs about 250 people, making expansion important to sustaining the livelihoods of workers who depend on its operations.

Kumbachero Food Corp., which operates the group’s kitchen and bread and pastry commissaries, supplies not only KaTunying’s but also small cafes, convenience stores and distribution centers. It offers white-label and private-label products, toll manufacturing and a reseller program.

Co-owner Rossel Taberna said the group is also presenting its Mrs. T Cafe concept to prospective partners who want to operate a coffee business without prior food-industry experience, with the company supplying the products and other requirements.

Taste of the Town provides catering for weddings and corporate events, while Outbox Media handles event production, content creation and artist management.

The couple said the group uses surveys and market research to guide its expansion plans. They cited technology adoption and employee management as continuing challenges, with Anthony Taberna saying the company has established its own information technology unit to help workers adapt to new systems.

“The entire system should adapt. You have to teach people,” he said, warning that businesses risk falling behind if they fail to innovate.

Rossel Taberna said the company prioritizes employees’ character and willingness to learn alongside their professional skills.

The couple also said KaTunying’s has seven branches and 10 business units, while the group operates commissaries in Nueva Ecija and Quezon City.