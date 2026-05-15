Phivolcs logs lava fountains, 71 earthquakes at Mayon

According to the agency’s Friday bulletin, ongoing lava effusion has sent flows reaching 3.8 kilometers down Basud Gully, 3.2 kilometers down Bonga Gully, and 1.6 kilometers down Mi-isi Gully.

During the 24-hour monitoring period, Phivolcs recorded 71 volcanic earthquakes, which included 39 volcanic tremors lasting anywhere from two to 68 minutes. Monitoring instruments also logged 421 rockfall events and six pyroclastic density current signals.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from Mayon averaged 889 tons on Thursday. A gas plume rising 750 meters was observed drifting west-southwest.

Ground deformation data showed a short-term deflation of the overall volcanic edifice, though short-term inflation was detected on the northeastern flank.