Toyota Motor Philippines continue to dominate the car sales in September, posting 18,157 units sold. Total sales in the said month improved from the slow car acquisitions on August.

Philippine automotive sales rebounded in September, rising 17 percent month on month to more than 40,240 units as the industry recovered from weather-related disruptions in August.

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association Inc. (TMA) reported Tuesday, 20 October, that September recorded the industry's third-highest monthly sales performance in 2026.

CAMPI-TMA member sales reached 35,722 units, up 20.6 percent from 29,612 units in August. Including estimated sales from nonmember brands, total industry sales exceeded 40,240 units.

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Both conventional and electrified vehicles contributed to the recovery, with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales increasing 19 percent and electrified vehicle (xEV) sales rising 14 percent from August.

CAMPI president Jose Maria Atienza said surpassing the 40,000-unit mark signaled renewed momentum following the previous month's slowdown.

“This continued growth across both segments reflects healthy consumer demand and reinforces our confidence in the market,” Atienza said.

“Based on annual sales trends heading into the final months of the year, we believe the industry is well-positioned to sustain its momentum and deliver a strong overall performance in 2026,” Atienza added.

Among CAMPI-TMA member brands, Toyota Motor Philippines led September sales with 18,157 units, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines with 3,962 units and Suzuki Philippines with 1,466 units.