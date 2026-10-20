Malacañang has defended Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) Commissioner Zofia Canlas amid criticism over social media posts showing her visiting luxury destinations, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro urged the public not to judge Canlas based on her lifestyle, stressing that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. prioritizes competence, integrity and dedication when appointing government officials.

“Ang Pangulo naman po, ito ang laging binabanggit at sinasabi: Anuman ang estado mo sa buhay, mayaman ka, mahirap ka, kung ikaw ay may kakayahan na magtrabaho, magsilbi para sa bayan, iyan po ang numero uno para sa Pangulo – ang totoo at dedikado, may dedikasyon na makapagsilbi sa bayan,” Castro said.

Castro said Canlas previously served as chief of staff to the PCUP chairperson and was already familiar with the commission's responsibilities before her appointment.

She emphasized that public servants should be assessed based on their ability to perform their duties, particularly when assisting marginalized communities.

The PCUP helps address concerns involving informal settler families, including facilitating negotiations and coordinating assistance during relocation.

Canlas, a Medical Biology graduate of De La Salle University, has drawn online criticism over questions about her qualifications, experience and lifestyle.

Some netizens questioned her appointment after photographs of her travels to upscale destinations circulated online.