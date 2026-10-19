The municipal treasurer of Santa Maria, Laguna was slapped with a one-month-and-one-day suspension without pay after the Office of the Ombudsman found her administratively liable for identified lapses in ensuring the security of ballot boxes during the 2022 elections.

The Ombudsman explained in a 17-page decision that municipal treasurer Maria Theresa Lagonoy Lontok had failed to exercise due diligence when it came to safeguarding unopened ballot boxes which were entrusted to her.

Lontok’s suspension came after an administrative complaint was filed by former 4th District Rep. Maria Jamina Katherine Baltazar Agarao, where it was alleged that the treasurer conspired with Santa Maria Mayor Maria Rocelle Valdecantos Carolino.

Agarao expressed that the two officials should be held liable for grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and serious dishonesty in connection with the ballot boxes, further accusing Lontok and Carolino of conspiracy in tampering with ballots.

A separate election protest was filed before the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET) by former Laguna Mayor Antonio Carolino who was seeking a seat in Congress.

The probe of the tribunal uncovered that there were several ballot boxes that were not properly secured, lacking proper plastic and metal security seals.

HRET deemed the ballot results contained in the said boxes as having doubtful integrity due to the identified anomalies. Agarao was later deemed as the winner of the elections.

Even with the findings, the Ombudsman ultimately deemed that there was no evidence that Lontok intentionally manipulated the ballots.

Lontok would still be issued with the minimum penalty of suspension as the investigation identified that unauthorized individuals could have had access to the storage area where the ballots were contained.

The anti-graft body said that another factor that it considered in its issued punishment was Lontok’s 30-year unblemished record in public service, previous awards, and the fact that it was her first administrative offense.

The Ombudsman, meanwhile, dropped any form of administrative charge against Carolino due to an absence of evidence and given the lack of statutory or legal responsibility on her part to safekeep the ballots.