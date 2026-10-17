The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has temporarily closed a damaged section of a P23.2-million bridge project in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, after inspectors discovered a significant depression in its approach slab on Saturday, 17 October.

The damage was found at Bridge No. 1 along the Batac-Pinili Road in Sitio Bessang, Barangay 21 Quiom, prompting the DPWH Ilocos Norte Second District Engineering Office to restrict access to the southern portion of the bridge.

Following an inspection, authorities installed safety barriers and warning signs to prevent motorists and pedestrians from entering the affected area.

Motorists were advised to use the older northern section of the bridge while the damaged approach remains closed pending engineering assessment and repairs.

Photographs of the site showed cracks across the concrete pavement, a broken section near the centerline and scattered concrete debris.

Inspectors also identified a significant depression near Abutment B, raising concerns about the structural condition of the affected approach.

P23.2-M project under scrutiny

Documents published on the DPWH transparency portal identify the project under Contract ID 23AB0029, covering the widening of permanent bridges along the Batac-Pinili Road via Maipalig Road.

A contract agreement dated 8 March 2023 identified Remigio General Construction as the contractor, with an awarded contract amount of P23,231,025.58.

The project covered bridge construction, concrete pavement, earthworks, drainage and slope protection structures.

The damage has raised questions about the durability of the infrastructure project, although the cause of the depression has yet to be determined.

Further engineering assessment is needed to establish whether the deterioration resulted from construction-related deficiencies, underlying soil conditions, drainage problems or other factors.