The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has completed the printing of 120,720 ballots for the 21 November plebiscite on Naga City's proposed conversion into a highly urbanized city (HUC).

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said Tuesday, 20 October, that printing concluded at 10:47 a.m. at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, a day after production began.

Laudiangco said the printing office would next produce 13,138 ballots for the Batanes congressional special election scheduled for 28 November.

The Naga plebiscite will determine whether voters approve the city's conversion into a highly urbanized city following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s issuance of Proclamation No. 1267 on 26 May.

The proclamation requires ratification by qualified voters before taking effect.