A ranking member of the communist insurgency surrendered to authorities in San Jose de Buan, Samar, citing hunger, exhaustion, internal leadership disputes and a desire to reunite with his family, the Philippine Army reported Monday, 19 October.

The surrenderer, identified only as alias Atod, served as vice squad leader of the Sub-Regional Committee Browser under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

He voluntarily surrendered to the municipal government and the Army's 46th Infantry Battalion on 14 October, turning over an M16 rifle and a .45-caliber pistol.

According to the Army, Atod decided to abandon the armed struggle after enduring difficult living conditions, persistent fears for his safety and conflicts among rebel leaders.

He said assistance from soldiers helped change his perception of the military and encouraged him to return to civilian life.

“Malaki ang aking pasasalamat dahil tinulungan ako ng 46IB. Binigyan ako ng bigas, pambili ng ulam, at iba pang pangangailangan ng aking pamilya. Sa pagsuko ko, nakita kong hindi nakakatakot ang mga sundalo. Mabuti ang naging resulta para sa akin at sa aking pamilya. Tinulungan din ako ng munisipyo,” Atod said in Waray, as translated into Filipino.

The municipal government provided groceries and a sack of rice, while the 46th IB had earlier extended food assistance to Atod and his family.

Local officials and the military are now processing documents to determine his eligibility for government reintegration programs.

San Jose de Buan Mayor Christal Jean Elizalde welcomed his surrender, describing it as an opportunity to rebuild his life.

“Gusto kong ipaabot ang aking pagsaludo sa iyong desisyong bumalik sa mapayapang komunidad. Alam kong hindi madali ang desisyong ito. Nagpapasalamat at natutuwa kami na narito ka ngayon, kasama ang iyong pamilya,” Elizalde said.

Lt. Col. Marvin Inocencio, commander of the 46th IB, urged other rebels to surrender and take advantage of available government assistance.

“Sana ang mga natitira pa, maiparating ito sa kanila na ang LGU, ang ating gobyerno, ang ating Philippine Army ay bukas-palad at handa kayong tanggapin kung kayo ay magsusurrender. May mga benepisyong ibibigay,” Inocencio said.