DIGITAL NOTARIZATION. Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Robert Joseph Montes de Claro discusses the integration of electronic notarization into the government's eGov platform during an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE at the Twala Legal Tech Forum 2026 in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, on Monday, 19 October. De Claro confirms that the system is already connected to eGov and is undergoing final testing.

TAGUIG CITY — Electronic notarization has already been connected to the government's eGov platform and is undergoing final testing, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Robert Joseph Montes de Claro confirmed Monday, 19 October.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE on the sidelines of the Twala Legal Tech Forum 2026: eNotary and Digital Trust in Bonifacio Global City, de Claro said the integration was nearing completion, with only final technical preparations remaining.

“Actually, connected na siya,” de Claro said when asked whether the government planned to integrate electronic notarization into eGov.

“Nagta-final testing na lang,” he added.

The DICT chief also disclosed that the electronic notarization system already uses eVerify, a digital identity verification service developed by the department.

He said the service would be supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and made available through egov.ph.

The development comes as the Philippines begins implementing electronic notarization, a significant step toward allowing legal documents to be authenticated and processed digitally.

De Claro's confirmation indicates that the government's digital platform is being prepared to accommodate electronic notarization services, potentially reducing the need for physical transactions involving legal documents.

Security safeguards

Asked how the government would protect users' identities and the confidentiality of electronically notarized documents, de Claro emphasized the security measures incorporated into the system.

“This goes through a very secure security process,” he said, explaining that users must undergo identity verification before accessing the service.

He also cited encryption and other security protocols intended to prevent unauthorized access and protect electronic documents.

“We have enough security protocols to ensure the integrity of the documents and the security of the document,” de Claro said.

The safeguards are particularly important as electronic notarization involves personal information, identity authentication and legally binding transactions.

Landmark agreements

The announcement coincided with the signing and first electronic notarization of agreements between Twala, a Department of Science and Technology-backed legal technology company accredited by the Supreme Court as an Electronic Notarization Facility, and two major legal institutions.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), represented by National President Atty. Allan G. Panolong, signed an agreement with Twala to support the Virtual Unified Legal Aid Service (ULAS), which aims to expand access to legal assistance for indigent and underserved Filipinos.

A separate agreement involving UP Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan II, UP College of Law Dean Gwen Grecia-De Vera and Twala Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Engr. Jeffrey Reyes focuses on legal technology, artificial intelligence and digitalization.

First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, de Claro and Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Ernesto V. Perez witnessed the signing ceremonies.

The forum, held at Amazon Web Services in ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower, brought together government officials, legal professionals and technology stakeholders to discuss the implications of electronic notarization for justice administration, banking, real estate and other industries.

The agreements were among the first documents electronically notarized through Twala's platform as electronic notarization became operational in the country, 26 years after the enactment of the Electronic Commerce Act of 2000.