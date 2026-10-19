The Defense Press Corps of the Philippines (DPC) has hit back at the Chinese Embassy in Manila for accusing Filipino journalists of having “very limited comprehension” and “creating hype,” insisting that reporters should not be blamed for the political fallout from statements made by Chinese officials.

In a statement, the DPC rejected the embassy's criticism of journalists covering the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and Philippine-China relations, stressing that the media merely reported Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan's remarks.

“The Defense Press Corps of the Philippines (DPC) takes exception to the statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Manila, which claims that Filipino reporters have limited comprehension, exaggerate facts, take things out of context, and intentionally create hype,” the group said.

The dispute stemmed from reports quoting Jing as saying China could easily defeat the Philippines if it resorted to force but preferred peace.

On 17 October, the Chinese Embassy accused some Philippine politicians and journalists of having “very limited comprehension about facts” and being “good at exaggeration, taking things out of context, and creating hype.”

The DPC maintained that Jing's remarks were reported verbatim and that journalists were not responsible for the reaction they generated.

“Words have consequences. Every statement issued and every interview given carries consequences, whether intended or not,” the group said.

The press corps, established in 1967, also rejected suggestions that Filipino journalists were deliberately distorting China's position.

“Filipino reporters regularly sail and fly over the West Philippine Sea, where they have witnessed and experienced Chinese aggression at sea,” it said.

The group stressed that journalists have consistently sought responses from Chinese officials on incidents involving water cannon attacks, collisions and statements by Philippine authorities to ensure balanced reporting.

It also turned the Chinese side's own warning against it, citing a phrase frequently heard during radio challenges against Philippine aircraft and vessels operating within the country's exclusive economic zone.

“You bear the responsibility for whatever consequences of your actions,” the DPC quoted Chinese personnel as saying.

The group reminded Beijing that Article 2 of the United Nations Charter requires states to refrain from the threat or use of force and settle international disputes peacefully.

“It must be difficult for a country without a free press to understand the dynamics of journalistic independence and editorial judgment exercised without state control or oversight,” the statement read.

“We understand. Not all journalists are as fortunate as those who live and work in a true, albeit imperfect, democracy,” it added.