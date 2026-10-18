LTFRB issues over 1,200 special permits for Undas

Some passengers are already trooping to bus terminals in the city with just a week before the observance of Undas in the country. Captured on 25 October 2025.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has received more than 1,000 applications for special permits allowing vehicles to operate during the upcoming Undas break, Acting LTFRB Chairman Greg Pua Jr. said Sunday.

“There are many [applications]. In fact, there are around 1,200 to 1,300 units of special permits that we issued,” Pua said in an interview with DZMM.

The LTFRB official reported that the agency had issued special permits to buses, minibuses and vans, with the number of applications reportedly higher than last year.

According to Pua, the agency expects the number of applications to increase further as Undas approaches.

Pua, meanwhile, said the agency had learned that provincial bus companies had already mapped out their advance and online booking schedules.

“They will know if their buses are not enough. We expect until next week, maybe, there are still many applications that will be submitted,” he said.

The LTFRB official said the agency may deploy personnel to bus terminals from October 30 to November 2 to address operators’ concerns and immediately issue special permits on-site.

Pua said the special permits would be valid until November 5 or 6. He added that the agency would inspect terminals and buses to ensure that vehicles are roadworthy.

“In fact, another requirement in the special permit is that our registration should be updated. If the registration is updated, it means that the LTO [Land Transportation Office] has already checked your vehicle,” he said.