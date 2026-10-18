WASTE WATCH Workers sort collected garbage, mostly plastics and recyclables, at a junk shop along Road 10 in Manila on the afternoon of 16 January 2026. The Manila city government has updated its garbage collection fees for the first time in over a decade to address rising hauling costs and increased waste volumes.

Imus bishop urges churches to ditch plastics, tarpaulins

“Our care for creation must become part of our consciousness, lifestyles, faith formations, and pastoral activities,” Evangelista said.

The bishop discouraged the use of tarpaulins for church events and encouraged parishes to switch to reusable cloth banners and other sustainable alternatives.

He also advised against disposable utensils, single-use food containers, plastic streamers and non-biodegradable decorations.

“We have to work together to make a significant impact in reducing plastic waste in our Local Church of Cavite,” he said.

Evangelista called for stronger cooperation among parishes, local government units, civic organizations, educational institutions and other stakeholders to promote environmental protection.

“Through this communal participation, we widen the scope of our mission to respond to the call to care for our common home and stand in solidarity with those affected by ecological decline, especially the poor and marginalized,” he said.