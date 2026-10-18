Groups, locals discuss El Niño with UP Diliman students

Several groups, locals from Bicol and Negros Island and University of the Philippines (UP) students engaged in a forum on Sunday afternoon, 18 October 2026, at the Vinzon Hall, UP Diliman, Quezon City to discuss El Nino and its effect to communities and sectors.

Several groups and community representatives from Albay and Negros Island gathered at Vinzons Hall, University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, on Sunday for a forum with students to discuss the projected El Niño phenomenon and communities’ calls for agricultural and livelihood support.

“We brought different mothers and farmers to various schools so they could present the problems they are experiencing, their demands, and encourage students to become part of the farmers’ campaign,” AMIHAN National Federation of Peasant Women president Cathy Estavillo said.

“The issue of food is not just an issue for farmers but an issue for the entire Filipino population,” she added in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Estavillo stressed that the projected Super El Niño would significantly affect women, noting their domestic responsibilities to feed and care for their families while protecting them from disease amid the weather phenomenon.

“Food security is an even greater concern because our farmers’ harvests will significantly decrease, and some will have nothing to harvest,” the leader said.

Meanwhile, the first session of the forum featured representatives from the Advocates of Science and Technology for the People (AGHAM), Lambat Bicol, Organisasyon Nin Paraoma ng Albay, and SUKI Network.

Irish Cuaresma of AGHAM introduced the forum by explaining that El Niño is an unusual warming of the vast Pacific Ocean that can contribute to hotter weather conditions, with climate change further intensifying its effects due to the continuing increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Farmers, fisherfolk voice concerns

A fisherfolk representative from Albay, Bicol, said that even before the projected severe effects of El Niño, their communities had already been suffering from the effects of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, which had prevented fishermen from going out to sea.

“The waves are strong, so our appeal is for assistance. We approached the DAR [Department of Agrarian Reform] and held a dialogue with them. We also raised our concerns with the DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources] or DA [Department of Agriculture], hoping they would help address our requests,” Lambat Bicol member Fernando Ferrer said.

“The problem is that if we do not speak out, rally outside, or make our voices heard, it seems they are pretending to be asleep, or they will turn a blind eye,” the Bicolano fisherman added.

Ferrer stressed that with El Niño approaching, fish catches could further decline as rising sea temperatures would drive fish into deeper waters.

“When the fish are deep underwater, they do not rise to the surface where they can be caught in our nets,” he pointed out.

“That is why, fellow farmers and fisherfolk, this is painful for us because El Niño will have a significant impact on our livelihoods,” Ferrer said.

The fishermen's group also held a dialogue with the agriculture department following a protest, calling for government assistance. They said that if fuel subsidies could not be provided, the government should offer alternative sources of livelihood and livelihood programs in case fish catches decline due to El Niño.

Meanwhile, the Organisasyon Nin Paraoma ng Albay expressed concern over the potential effects of El Niño in Bicol, including drying rice fields and water shortages.

“During El Niño, many farmers can no longer cultivate their fields because of the lack of water. We hope President Marcos will support us by providing irrigation systems for farmers,” the group's representative, Geraldine Patriarca, said.

From Bicol to Negros Island, AMIHAN Negros farmer-member Ginny Bantillo raised concerns over issues in the region, including land grabbing, land conversion, the construction of solar energy projects, and palm oil production in Candoni.

“Our natural springs, which supply water to streams and farms, have diminished because of solar projects,” Bantillo said.