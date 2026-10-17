PNP arrests five in Makati over alleged Anti-POGO Act violations

The operation, conducted from 15 October to the early hours of 16 October, involved the implementation of Warrant to Search, Seize and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) No. 26-231, issued by the Regional Trial Court of Makati City.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Saturday that the operation was carried out by the CIDG Regional Field Unit-National Capital Region (CIDG RFU-NCR), with support from the Makati City Police Station, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Philippine Air Force, Armed Forces of the Philippines Military Intelligence and Digital Forensic Unit, and PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group.

Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) have arrested five individuals during the implementation of a court-issued warrant in Makati City in connection with an investigation into alleged activities covered by the Anti-POGO Act of 2025.

Five individuals were taken into custody, while three others identified in the investigation remain at large.

Authorities also recovered various electronic devices and materials, including computer systems, laptops, mobile phones, storage devices, and network and video recording equipment, which may contain information relevant to the investigation.

An initial on-site digital forensic examination was conducted to determine whether the seized devices contained data or digital traces relevant to the alleged prohibited activities. Further examination will be undertaken in accordance with established procedures.

The operation was documented using a body-worn camera and an alternative recording device, with barangay officials present as witnesses. The arrested individuals were informed of the allegations against them and apprised of their constitutional rights.

The PNP is preparing the necessary complaints for the alleged violation of Section 4(a) of Republic Act No. 12312, or the Anti-POGO Act of 2025, subject to the appropriate legal proceedings.

Nartatez said the PNP would enforce the law while ensuring that every operation is conducted properly and within legal bounds.

“We will enforce the law, but we have to do it right. Kapag may warrant, we follow the proper process. Kapag may evidence, we handle it properly. And throughout the operation, we make sure that the rights of everyone involved are respected,” Nartatez said.

He also warned individuals and business operators against using technology to circumvent the law.

“Hindi dapat ginagamit ang technology para makaiwas sa batas. If there is sufficient basis and evidence, we will take the appropriate action. Kaya ang paalala natin, follow the law and stay away from activities that are clearly prohibited,” the PNP chief said.

He added that the operation was part of the PNP's continuing efforts to strengthen intelligence-led investigations and enhance police operations against technology-enabled and other prohibited activities, consistent with its Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations.

The operation likewise supports the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in ensuring the effective enforcement of laws while upholding due process and constitutional rights.

Nartatez said the PNP remains committed to delivering “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman” through lawful, professional, and accountable police service.