The two Cabinet officials recently discussed coordinating their agencies’ programs and resources to improve agricultural productivity, support vulnerable households and strengthen access to livelihood assistance.

National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) Secretary and Lead Convenor Manny Pacquiao is working with Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. to improve livelihood opportunities and expand government assistance for poor communities, particularly farmers and fisherfolk.

Pacquiao said their discussions focused on creating sustainable income sources for poor families, with irrigation support for farmers among the priorities.

“We discussed how we can provide sustainable livelihoods for the poor, especially our farmers. Irrigation is one of the things we talked about,” Pacquiao said.

He added that the agencies would work together to maximize assistance for disadvantaged communities and address the challenges faced by people who rely on agriculture and fisheries for their income.

Tiu Laurel said the partnership supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for government agencies to adopt a whole-of-government approach to addressing poverty and other pressing concerns.

“We’re so happy to have Sec. Manny as part of the Cabinet,” Tiu Laurel said, adding that the collaboration would focus on improving the delivery of government interventions for farmers, fisherfolk and livestock raisers.

Under the proposed arrangement, Pacquiao would help bring Department of Agriculture programs closer to poor communities, including those in urban areas, to ensure assistance reaches intended beneficiaries.

Tiu Laurel also said Pacquiao would join him in field activities, including livestock distribution, allowing more Cabinet members to participate in delivering government support directly to communities.

“Instead of just one person going around, now there are two or even three Cabinet members,” Tiu Laurel said.

Pacquiao said the initiative reflects the President’s call to prioritize Filipinos who have been left behind, particularly those without stable incomes or sustainable livelihoods.