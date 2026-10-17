₱4.7-M milk supply sought for Mindoro schools

A government procurement notice published on 16 October 2026 shows that the purchase has an approved budget of ₱4,718,100, equivalent to ₱25 for each 200-milliliter pack of pasteurized carabao's milk.

ORIENTAL MINDORO — The Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) is seeking suppliers for 188,724 packs of locally produced carabao's milk worth ₱4.72 million for the Department of Education's school feeding program in Oriental Mindoro.

The milk supply is intended for the DepEd Schools Division of Oriental Mindoro, with deliveries scheduled over a three-month period.

The procurement is being undertaken through the Sagip Saka negotiated procurement mechanism, which allows qualified agricultural producers and organizations to participate in government purchases under applicable rules.

The arrangement could provide market opportunities for dairy farmers and cooperatives while supporting the government's school nutrition initiatives.

However, the procurement documents have yet to establish whether dairy producers based in Oriental Mindoro will supply the milk or how many public schoolchildren will benefit from the distribution.

The PCC has set 21 October 2026 at 9 a.m. as the deadline for submitting offers under procurement reference PR 2026-10-1900.

As of the published procurement notice, no contract award or notice to proceed had been listed.

The purchase remains in the supplier selection stage, with the final supplier, participating schools and distribution arrangements still to be determined.

The procurement highlights the potential role of government school feeding programs in creating markets for agricultural products while addressing the nutritional needs of public schoolchildren.