A Southern Luzon State University (SLSU) student will represent CALABARZON in the national finals of the 30th Philippine Statistics Quiz after winning the regional championship in Lipa City, Batangas, on 14 October.

Jerwynn F. Basinal topped the competition, which tests college freshmen’s knowledge and understanding of statistics, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Quezon.

Basinal was coached by Charly R. Lacorte. Fellow SLSU contestant Vince Xylem Q. Labso finished fourth.

Adrian Simon T. Jalimao of Cavite State University placed second, followed by Snowdane Nhack Y. Maquilan of the University of the Philippines Los Baños in third. Caleb Jacob L. Lalo of the University of Rizal System–Antipolo Campus completed the top five.

The annual quiz promotes statistical literacy and appreciation of statistics as a tool for informed decision-making.

It forms part of the celebration of the 37th National Statistics Month, anchored on the theme “Tuklas Pilipinas: Statistics as Beacon Towards Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable Tourism.”